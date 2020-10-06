Dig Dungeon is a Fast-paced Roguelike game with some puzzle elements.

You need fast thinking skills in challenging situations that change every time you move.

In this Roguelike Game, you have to go down endlessly to avoid the darkness from above.

You'll encounter countless enemies, traps, and Something(?) else, gain powerful artifacts, and go through Fantastic things.

You can feel Addictive sense of accomplishment as you progress through your own strategies to overcome these challenges.

The game hasn't forgotten the basic elements of Roguelike,While struggling to try creative things

:A interesting dungeon crawling system, get stronger as you play,

various choices, randomly generated dungeons and pixel art graphics.

*Enconuter Many enemies in multiple dungeon!

-There are 8 different dungeons, and each dungeon has its own characteristics.

*Explore various relics!

-you can obtain relic by level up and treausre chests.

*Get Stronger with equipment and enhancements!

-Each equipment has its own unique traits. To combine the that traits and relics more stragically you can play.

How deep can you go down?

Game features:

- no Internet connection required

- attractive game mechanics

- 2-10 minute game sessions

- both can one-hand control , two hand control

- easy to learn, hard to master game System

- 16x16 cute pixel art graphics