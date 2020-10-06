Join or Sign In

Dig Dungeon:Roguelike for Android

By Mr.Hue Free

Developer's Description

By Mr.Hue

Dig Dungeon is a Fast-paced Roguelike game with some puzzle elements.

You need fast thinking skills in challenging situations that change every time you move.

In this Roguelike Game, you have to go down endlessly to avoid the darkness from above.

You'll encounter countless enemies, traps, and Something(?) else, gain powerful artifacts, and go through Fantastic things.

You can feel Addictive sense of accomplishment as you progress through your own strategies to overcome these challenges.

The game hasn't forgotten the basic elements of Roguelike,While struggling to try creative things

:A interesting dungeon crawling system, get stronger as you play,

various choices, randomly generated dungeons and pixel art graphics.

*Enconuter Many enemies in multiple dungeon!

-There are 8 different dungeons, and each dungeon has its own characteristics.

*Explore various relics!

-you can obtain relic by level up and treausre chests.

*Get Stronger with equipment and enhancements!

-Each equipment has its own unique traits. To combine the that traits and relics more stragically you can play.

How deep can you go down?

Game features:

- no Internet connection required

- attractive game mechanics

- 2-10 minute game sessions

- both can one-hand control , two hand control

- easy to learn, hard to master game System

- 16x16 cute pixel art graphics

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.01

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.01

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

