Diaper.my for iOS

By Mices Technology Sdn Bhd Free

Developer's Description

By Mices Technology Sdn Bhd

diaper.my is owned by LUSH TRADING PLT (LLP0006165-LGN), an offline and online merchant where we offer quality brands and products. At diaper.my, we find the products you love and we simplify your shopping experience with customer-friendly e-commerce site, secure payment gateway and fast delivery to your doorstep.

We're passionate about getting only the best for you at a good price so you can shop with confidence at the comfort of wherever you are, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We want you to have as much fun visiting diaper.my as we do in stocking it.

Founded in Petaling Jaya in 2015, diaper.my is operated by a dedicated, social entrepreneurs who spent countless hours in sourcing the most desired products to offer to the market place.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
