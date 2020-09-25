diaper.my is owned by LUSH TRADING PLT (LLP0006165-LGN), an offline and online merchant where we offer quality brands and products. At diaper.my, we find the products you love and we simplify your shopping experience with customer-friendly e-commerce site, secure payment gateway and fast delivery to your doorstep.

We're passionate about getting only the best for you at a good price so you can shop with confidence at the comfort of wherever you are, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We want you to have as much fun visiting diaper.my as we do in stocking it.

Founded in Petaling Jaya in 2015, diaper.my is operated by a dedicated, social entrepreneurs who spent countless hours in sourcing the most desired products to offer to the market place.