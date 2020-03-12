This Dialer Theme OS 11 Phone 8 & Phone X belongs to HD Phone 6 i Call Screen OS9, please download it here at first: https://goo.gl/b3KvPB

Make your phone Dialer Theme look incredible. Personalize them and make them

fancy like an Phone i Dialer display now!

Bored with default Dialer theme??

HD os13 PhoneX Dialer and Call Screen is a cool full HD phone X i call screen Caller ID,i dialer screen as similar to os13 now in your android smart phones.

Download HD Phone X i Call Screen os13 Dialer app and enjoy the unlimited free HD icall screen Phone X 11, 11pro, SE, 6, 6s, 6splus 7, and 7plus 8 and 8Plus UI wallpaper background Design calling features theme..!!

Receive incoming and give outgoing a call in a similar manner you do in an Phone.

Customise You Dialer Screen

Personalise your mobile phone is very trendy. If your family, friends or coworkers are trying to

contact you, you definitely need to customise each group make it fancy or professional. ??

Setting up a HD portrait or any other picture for each of your contacts is very easy to do. Dont be

mainstream and have the same imagine form for each person. All the background of the caller

display are configurable.

Be creative it is free!!

How It Works

Once you have installed the application, it is very simple to set up all the configurations you

desire. You have different panels where you can choose what to be displayed and how.

Set up incoming, outcoming, ongoing, dismiss, hangup displays, different backgrounds and

themes, you have even the option to add cool animations or shows the number as international

prefix style. All it is simply organized in an administration panel where you can access by taping

on our icon.

Now you can simple change and modify your phone style.

Super Features

- Show and Hide Incoming and Outgoing Calls Ids.

- Dialer os13 Replacement With True HD Pictures.

- Dialer os13 Themes.

- Full Id Theme for Contacts.

- OS 11 Phone 8 & Phone X Dialer Look and Style.

- Clean and Attractive Design like Phone8.

- International Number Format.

Don't let your phone to look like any other and customize your calls as you desire now!