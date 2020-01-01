The DialMyCalls Android app allows anyone to send voice broadcasts or text message (SMS) broadcasts right from their mobile device. Using your phone, you can quickly and easily record a message or create a text message, select the group of numbers to send it to, then pick a time and date for the broadcast to go out. DialMyCalls will instantly send out your voice or text message broadcast to everyone. If your voice broadcast ends up going to a voicemail, our system will leave the message on their answering machine so they will hear it later.

DialMyCalls Is Used By Over 30,000 Organizations, Schools & Businesses In The Following Ways:

Emergency Notifications - In an emergency situation it's important to be able to notify everyone quickly, DialMyCalls can send thousands of calls and texts per minute ensuring your messages are delivered when it matters the most.

Church / Non-Profit Groups - Easily send automated calls to your whole congregation or non-profit informing them of important events and dates. Help increase turnout and participation within your organization.

Send School Messages - Notify parents, teachers, staff and more. Using our contact groups feature you can send specific mass messages to certain groups of people at your school.

General Mass Alert System - For everyone else if you need a way to send easy alerts and notifications, DialMyCalls is great for little league teams, large corporations to notify employees and everything in between!

It's completely free to use to send one voice broadcast out to 25 numbers per week, which is perfect for small organizations or groups. For those of you who need to call larger groups or make calls/texts more often, you can simply purchase credits for only a few cents per call. The DialMyCalls Android app also ties in with our DialMyCalls.com website so your account can be accessed in both places. Using the website you can easily import and organize thousands of phone numbers in minutes. Then, whenever you're on the road and need to send out a call or text you can do so right through your phone.

The DialMyCalls app requires a DialMyCalls.com account which you can set up for free either through the app or our website. There is no credit card or payment info needed for free accounts. If you need help getting set up please feel free to call our customer support team at 1-800-928-2086. Thanks and we look forward to having you as a user!