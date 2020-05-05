Join or Sign In

Dial4Trade: B2B Marketplace - Buy Sell & Trade for Android

By Dial4Trade Free

Developer's Description

By Dial4Trade

India's Leading B2B Marketplace & Business App : Search anything Products Buyers & Sellers

With the Dia4Trade App, Millions of buyers and suppliers can connect with each other to fulfill their business requirements from India and over 37 major countries on a single common platform. This app gives you access to one of the leading B2B marketplace where Companies can buy sell anything, anytime, anyplace, anywhere.

For Buyers:

Find products and services, send enquiries and post your requirements 24x7. Get instant alerts and stay updated.

Browse Products & Services through more then 1 lakh Categories.

Our dedicated BuyerConnect Team will help you to connect with best Seller.

Find Manufacturers or Suppliers in your area for various products with the help of geo-location filter.

Get detailed information about products & companies and Get best quotation through BuyerConnect Programme.

Start your Buisness with pre-verified 1.2 Millions Sellers.

For Sellers :

Read & Reply your Business Enquries Anytime and Anywhere.

Get Access relevent Buyers & Buy Leads.

Add Products, Details, Images & prices easily.

Receive instant Buiness enquiry notifications. Never miss an opportunity

BuyerConnect Team will connect you with relevent Buyers everyday

Sing In and Manage your Business Account Anytime & Anywhere

About Dia4Trade

Dial4Trade.com is an India's leading online B2B marketplace and Business Directory for Small & Medium Size Businesses and Companies as well as individuals, providing an online business platform to connect global Manufacturers Suppliers and buyers. We offers a platform and tools to millions buyers to search from over 22 Lakh products and get connected with over 12 Lakh reliable and competitive manufacturers & suppliers. Founded in 2010, The companys mission is to make business easy and provide affordable digital services to businesses. Keeping this mission in mind, we come up with appropriate initiatives from time to time. Recently, we have launched a BuyerConnect program that connect Buyer & Seller through Conferencing Call & ensure Buyers will get best quotation from sellers.

Key Strengths

> Experience of more than 8 years in B2b Industry, Web Development, Lead Generation & Digital Marketing

> Start your Buisness with pre-verified 1.2 Millions companies.

> Over 1.6 Millions of Buyers are Registered with us.

> Get connect with Buyers through BuyerConnect Service.

> Generated More than 20000 Business Enquries.

version 7.0

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 7.0

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
