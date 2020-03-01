X

Di Maggio's for iOS

By Connect 5 Media Free

Developer's Description

By Connect 5 Media

Di Maggio's is an Italian-American restaurant group with locations across the Glasgow area. With such a variety of dishes to choose from you're sure to find something for all the family including Pizzas, Pasta, Burgers, Steaks, Chicken and Spare Ribs to name just a few of the dishes available. How about you go for the Chicken Devil Pizza or a classic Margherita; a Peppercorn Burger or a succulent Pulled Pork Burger, or how about Joes Award Winning Babyback Ribs consisting of tender roast pork ribs basted in their home blend BBQ sauce with fries and crisp coleslaw. Order a mixed salad or garlic bread to accompany your main course and a sweet to finish in style. Bon Appetite!

Download our new App to order something from our delicious menu, choose from collection or delivery and access special loyalty offers, discounts and deals only available in our App!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0.20

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 4.0.20

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping