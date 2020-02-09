X

Dhoom:3 Jet Speed for Android

By 99Games Online Free

Developer's Description

By 99Games Online

OFFICIAL WATER RACING GAME OF BOLLYWOOD MEGAMOVIE DHOOM:3 BY YASH RAJ FILMS

You have seen the action, witnessed the heist and experienced the high-octane fueled racing game Dhoom:3 The Game. Now kick it into overdrive and feel the thrill of the chase as we go beyond a regular bike race by riding a high-power Aqua Jet through the Chicago River in Dhoom:3 Jet Speed.

Don the cape of anti-hero Amir and race through the river of Chicago on your aqua jet as you evade ACP Jai Dixit, Ali and the police.

Race your aqua jet through obstacle ridden waters filled with motorboats, jet skis and more! Use the Nitro power-up to reach extreme speeds and leave everybody in your trail!

FEATURES:

3 Fast Racing Modes

> Endless: Ride and evade for limitless fun

> Challenge: Challenge your friends and beat their scores

> Escape: Race against the clock to reach checkpoints

Survive The Chase

> Dodge obstacles in your escape to earn the highest score

> Enjoy Responsive Accelerometer & superior tap controls to help you easily manoeuvre

> Collect powerups

> Race to the top in Leaderboards on Google Play Games to be the fastest

Get your adrenaline rush and jet away in this rapid racing game!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.6

General

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 2.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Dr. Driving

Free
New. Dr. Driving 2 is released. Dr. Driving drives you crazy. Burn up the street with the fastest and most visually stunning driving game. Sign...
Android
Dr. Driving

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Free
Leave gravity in the dust with this intense mobile racer.
Android
Asphalt 8: Airborne

GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp

Free
Experience a true-to-life automotive journey featuring the most prestigious cars.
Android
GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp

Angry Birds Go

Free
Race as birds or pigs from the Angry Bird games.
Android
Angry Birds Go

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping