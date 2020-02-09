OFFICIAL WATER RACING GAME OF BOLLYWOOD MEGAMOVIE DHOOM:3 BY YASH RAJ FILMS

You have seen the action, witnessed the heist and experienced the high-octane fueled racing game Dhoom:3 The Game. Now kick it into overdrive and feel the thrill of the chase as we go beyond a regular bike race by riding a high-power Aqua Jet through the Chicago River in Dhoom:3 Jet Speed.

Don the cape of anti-hero Amir and race through the river of Chicago on your aqua jet as you evade ACP Jai Dixit, Ali and the police.

Race your aqua jet through obstacle ridden waters filled with motorboats, jet skis and more! Use the Nitro power-up to reach extreme speeds and leave everybody in your trail!

FEATURES:

3 Fast Racing Modes

> Endless: Ride and evade for limitless fun

> Challenge: Challenge your friends and beat their scores

> Escape: Race against the clock to reach checkpoints

Survive The Chase

> Dodge obstacles in your escape to earn the highest score

> Enjoy Responsive Accelerometer & superior tap controls to help you easily manoeuvre

> Collect powerups

> Race to the top in Leaderboards on Google Play Games to be the fastest

Get your adrenaline rush and jet away in this rapid racing game!