Devil's Peak Fury, is an endless race across the wasteland, a race for survival and glory. Speed across the wasteland, pitting your driving skills against countless warriors in nitrous boosted trucks and cars.

See how far you can survive along this mountain wasteland road known as Devil's peak, filled with enemy cars, destruction, carnage and surprises.

Earn cash (guz) to outfit your car with weapons. Survive further distances along the road to earn new cars. Come back daily to spin the 'wheel of fate', for free scavenged gear.