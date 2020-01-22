X

Device Info app provides you hardware and software information of your smartphone which includes device, system, display, sensor details, camera, memory usage, processor and battery.

Device: Manufacturer, Serial Number, Board Number, Hardware, Brand etc.

Android: Version Name, Version Number, SDK Number, Build Number, Fingerprint etc.

CPU: Current CPU Utilization, Architecture, Hardware, Number of Cores, Clock Speed, Features, Kernel Version etc.

Memory Usage: Display Total and free RAM, Internal and External Storage.

Display: Brightness Level, Screen Timeout, Screen Width and Height, Orientation, Density, Scaled Density, Refresh Rate etc.

Sensor: List of sensors available in device with real-time graph.

Camera: Show information about rear and front camera with Resolutions, Focus Modes, Scene Modes, Focal Length, Supported Image Resolutions, Supported Video Resolutions etc.

Battery: Show current level of battery, Health, Status, Power Source, Temperature, Voltage etc.

Network: Show status of connection, network type, IP Address, Signal Strength of wifi and network, frequency of wifi, link speed of wifi etc.

Sim: Provides IMEI number, operator name, country code, network code, service provider name etc.

Bluetooth: Provides status, name, address, scan mode and discovery information.

Tests: Provides different test for device like Display, Paint, Multi-Touch, Bluetooth, Wifi, Vibration, Fingerprint, Light Sensor, Loud Speaker, Ear Speaker, Flashlight, Ear Proximity, Volume Up, Volume Down etc.

PHONE STATE: Require for showing information such as Serial Number of the device, sim card information.

CAMERA: Require for showing device's camera details

