Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Device Info Hardware & Software config for Android for Android

By TheMainframe.Network Free

Developer's Description

By TheMainframe.Network

#1 Application Device Info - Hardware & Software Details for Android in this Category.

Check device info of any Android device. You only have to start the app and you will have all the device's hardware and software info at your finger tip.

Complete listings of all Software & Hardware details provided via a quick swipe up navigation.

Device activity shows you details about the following:

- Device Name

- Model

- Manufacturer

- Product

- Brand

- Type

- Device

- Hardware

- Board

- Android ID

- Architecture

- Kernel

OS activity shows you details about the following:

- Version

- Version Name

- API Level

- Build ID

- Fingerprint

- Tags

- Supported ABIS

- Bootloader

- Release date

CPU (processor) activity shows you details about the following:

- Processor

- BogoMIPS

- Features

- CPU Implementer

- CPU Architecture

- CPU Variant

- CPU Part

- CPU Revision

Battery activity shows you details about the following:

- Type (technology)

- Power source

- Temperature

- Voltage

- Scale

- Health

- Presence

Bluetooth activity shows you details about the following:

- State

- Name

- Address

- Scan mode

- Discovery

SIM activity shows you details about the following:

- State

- ICCID

- IMEI

- IMSI

- Service provider

- Mobile country code

- Operator name

- Network Type

- MCC

- MSISDN

- ISO country code

- Cell location

- Phone type

- Roaming

Features activity shows you details about the following:

- WiFi

- WiFi Direct

- Bluetooth

- Bluetooth LE

- GPS

- Camera flash

- Camera front

- Microphone

- NFC

- USB Host

- USB Accesory

- Multitouch

- Audio low-latency

- Audio output

- Professional Auto

- Consumer IR

- Gamepad Support

- HiFi SUpport

- Printing

- CDMA

- GSM

- Fingerprint

- App Widgets

- SIP

- SIP-based VOIP

Network activity shows you details about the following:

- Status

- Data type

- Network Type

- Local IP

- Public IP

- MAC Address

- SSID (router name)

- BSSID (router MAC)

- Link

Display activity shows you details about the following:

- Resolution

- Physical Size

- Density

- Font Scale

- Width/Height

- Refresh Rate

- Orientation

- Name

Memory details shows you info about the following:

- RAM

- ROM

- Internal Storage

- External Storage

Apps activity shows you details about the following:

- User Apps

- System Apps

- Installed Apps

- App Version

Camera activity shows you details about the following:

- Rear camera

- Front camera

- Available modes

- Available effects

- Video stabilization

- Resolutions

- Orientation

- FPS

- Compensation range

- Compensation step

- Scene mode

Sensors activity shows you details about the following:

- Sensor Name

- Sensor Vendor

- Type

- Power

Permissions (Those permissions are required for the functionality of the app. No data is being gathered or used!):

android.permission.INTERNET - Needed for advertising and Network Info

android.permission.BLUETOOTH - Needed for bluetooth info

android.permission.BLUETOOTH_ADMIN - Needed for bluetooth info

android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE - Needed for Network Info Activity

android.permission.ACCESS_WIFI_STATE - Needed for Network Info Activity

android.permission.CHANGE_WIFI_STATE - Needed for Network Info Activity

android.permission.CAMERA - Needed for Camera Activity

android.permission.CALL_PHONE - Needed for SIM Activity

android.permission.READ_PHONE_NUMBERS - Needed for SIM Activity

android.permission.READ_PHONE_STATE - Needed for SIM Activity

android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION - Needed for Mobile Cell Location

android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION - Needed for SIM Activity & WiFi Info

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now