Your project manager comes by and asks you to write code until midnight because of close deadlines. What would your reaction be?

Everything in this game is all about the life of a typical software developer communication with colleagues, negotiation with manager, discussions with solution architect, conflicts with quality assurance engineers, and so on.

This developer simulator shows you different situations, and you can chose a reaction to any of them. Every decision you pick will reflect to one of these 3 indicators:

- Reputation in the team

- Managers respect

- Code quality of the project