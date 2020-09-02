Sign in to add and modify your software
Welcome to the official Destiny Church app for Destiny Church in Naples, FL. With the Destiny Church app you can:
- Listen to our recent sermons and download any sermon for offline listening later. Sermons can also be shared through social media or by email.
- Use our interactive sermon notes to follow along with the message and to also take notes of your own. You can touch any section of the notes to take a personal note, and a symbol will appear once you save the note to indicate a note exists there. After the sermon is finished you can email the notes to yourself and your personal notes will appear inline where you took them.
- Stay up to date with what is going on at Destiny Church with our in-app calendar. With the calendar you can get more information about events or add an event to your device calendar with the touch of a button.
- From the Connect section you can send a Destiny Church branded email invite, fill out a Connect Card, or access our social media and website.