Destiny Church | Naples for iOS

By Destiny Church Naples





Welcome to the official Destiny Church app for Destiny Church in Naples, FL. With the Destiny Church app you can:

- Listen to our recent sermons and download any sermon for offline listening later. Sermons can also be shared through social media or by email.

- Use our interactive sermon notes to follow along with the message and to also take notes of your own. You can touch any section of the notes to take a personal note, and a symbol will appear once you save the note to indicate a note exists there. After the sermon is finished you can email the notes to yourself and your personal notes will appear inline where you took them.

- Stay up to date with what is going on at Destiny Church with our in-app calendar. With the calendar you can get more information about events or add an event to your device calendar with the touch of a button.

- From the Connect section you can send a Destiny Church branded email invite, fill out a Connect Card, or access our social media and website.







Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.21.1



Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.



Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0


