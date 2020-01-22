This is where the fun begins! This game will make you laugh, dance, sing, act, and make memories! Help your teammate guess the word and make your team win before the time runs out.

Biggest Bollywood and Hollywood stars along with blockbusters from both the worlds are just a start. This app has everything and more that you need to entertain yourself or a large party.

- Play with one friend, or hundreds at the same time

- Record and share videos with everyone

- Perfect for parties or a night out with friends and family

- Draw a new card by tilting your phone up or down

- Act out, give hints, sing, but do not read the name or rhyme the Bollywood stars, movies, cricket players, food, TV Shows, Hollywood entertainers, and much more that show up on the app screen

With over 25 themed categories to choose from! Lets say there will be no boring parties from here on

Categories include:

- Movies (Hindi, English, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu)

- Celebrities

- Famous quotes from famous celebrities

- Cricket

- Animals

- Music

- Accents

- Food and festivals

- And much more

Check it out, and dont blame us if you have a great party!