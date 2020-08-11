Derp meme Button

Now you can enjoy the great derp meme.

By pressing the app button, you will start to hear the derp sound effect y and the animation of the dog who is happy will be activated.

In this app the animation of the meme is represented by a happy dog that they are washing.

Also with this app you can:

- Share the sound with your friends through WhatsApp and Facebook.

- Share the app with everyone.

- Save your own sound on your mobile device.

Don't stop pressing the button and listen to nonstop Derp's meme.