The application is aimed for full-time and part-time university students, senior school students as well as for everyone who wants to learn or repeat basis of differentiation and learn to calculate the derivatives of one variable functions. The application may be used independently as textbook and problem book and also as a supplementary material to the textbooks and problem books recommended by university.

This is the demo version of the application. It contains minimum necessary theoretical knowledge, comprehensive analysis of solving one of the typical problems, 5 from 100 problems for self-study of calculation of derivatives and control work.

The complete version of the application is paid

Before using the application it is recommended to repeat the theory of limits and the basic methods of limits calculation through the application Math.Limits.

ATTENTION! The application requires to install the package Adobe AIR distributed free by Google Play.

While installation the application you accept the License Agreement: http://www.ssl.obninsk.ru/web/002/index.nsf/all/mob-license.

Additional

The application is aimed for persons who study one of the main branches of mathematical analysis - the derivative and the differential of one variable functions.

Further learning of mathematical analysis, for example, differentiation of multivariable function and integral calculus requires basic knowledge of the theory of differentiation and practical skills of calculation derivatives of one variable functions.

The authors of the application have many years experience of teaching in universities and they indicate that many students faced with specific and sometimes very significant difficulties in learning the fundamentals of mathematical analysis.

The main purpose of the application is to help students in developing the key theoretical points and techniques of differentiation as well as practical skills in solution the most common tasks in calculation of derivatives and differentials.