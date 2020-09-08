Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Derivatives.Math. for Android

By Simulation Systems Free

Developer's Description

By Simulation Systems

The application is aimed for full-time and part-time university students, senior school students as well as for everyone who wants to learn or repeat basis of differentiation and learn to calculate the derivatives of one variable functions. The application may be used independently as textbook and problem book and also as a supplementary material to the textbooks and problem books recommended by university.

This is the demo version of the application. It contains minimum necessary theoretical knowledge, comprehensive analysis of solving one of the typical problems, 5 from 100 problems for self-study of calculation of derivatives and control work.

The complete version of the application is paid

Before using the application it is recommended to repeat the theory of limits and the basic methods of limits calculation through the application Math.Limits.

ATTENTION! The application requires to install the package Adobe AIR distributed free by Google Play.

While installation the application you accept the License Agreement: http://www.ssl.obninsk.ru/web/002/index.nsf/all/mob-license.

Additional

The application is aimed for persons who study one of the main branches of mathematical analysis - the derivative and the differential of one variable functions.

Further learning of mathematical analysis, for example, differentiation of multivariable function and integral calculus requires basic knowledge of the theory of differentiation and practical skills of calculation derivatives of one variable functions.

The authors of the application have many years experience of teaching in universities and they indicate that many students faced with specific and sometimes very significant difficulties in learning the fundamentals of mathematical analysis.

The main purpose of the application is to help students in developing the key theoretical points and techniques of differentiation as well as practical skills in solution the most common tasks in calculation of derivatives and differentials.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now