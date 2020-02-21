X

Der Die Das (Letra) - German Articles & Vocabulary for Android

By Diogo Bernardino Free

Developer's Description

By Diogo Bernardino

Language learning application to learn German articles and vocabulary with the help of flashcards.

Outdated mobile user experiences and old learning methods make learning tedious, it's time to merge the best from the mobile experience with efficient learning technics. From beginner to expert, find the right vocabulary for your level.

Its free!

Difficulty in particular nouns? Mark them as favorite and make sure to review them more often. Favorites will stay offline, review them even when not having internet connection.

Are there any German article rules? German learners often say there is no logical behind it and that one needs to learn by heart. Well, thats not the case, some rules actually apply. Those rules will appear as you play!

Speaking is important! Memorizing vocabulary is not enough, you need to speak it. Use the speech functionality and pronounce the article followed by the noun (e.g. Der Apfel").

To suggest improvements, features, or maybe complain? Use the in-app feedback or the email in this page to reach out to us.

Quick overview:

Daily strikes of quick repetitions;

Speech recognition;

German articles rules;

Works offline;

Vocabulary split in different categories;

Favorites;

Leaderboard.

Have a good learning!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.6

General

Release February 21, 2020
Date Added February 21, 2020
Version 3.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping