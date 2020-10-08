Join or Sign In

Dennehys Health & Fitness for iOS

By Dennehys Free

You can now book into Classes in any of our Gyms easily and quickly while on the go. If classes are fully booked you can add yourself to the waiting list and you will be added to the class if a space becomes available.

With our new booking app you can now easily see what classes are on in our Douglas, Ballincollig and Blackpool Gyms, and book you and your friends into any class you wish.

Members only classes are marked with a Gym Tag icon and Pay as You Go classes also marked so both non-members and members of Dennehy's Health & Fitness can book in at any time day or night in just a few quick simple taps in our very easy to use interface.

It is very easy to cancel a booking or remove yourself from a waiting list for those times when you may want to change the class you are booked in to. Our aim at Dennehy's Health & Fitness is to make it as easy as possible for our Gym members and friends and give the best experience possible.

Our Class Booking App will help you to manage your busy schedule by fitting in exactly the classes you want at the times you want - you can now book yourself into these classes in our very easy to use Class Booking App.

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 1.6

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

