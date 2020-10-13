Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Denmark Dating & Danish Chat for Android

By DelmaTech Free

Developer's Description

By DelmaTech

With Denmark Dating, you can host a live streaming events or join one, to share your thoughts and get to know others.

Features:

- Find people nearby.

- Live streaming events.

- Not only chat, you can make voice calls or video calls.

- Easy filter results.

- Chat filter and favorites.

- Profile settings, you are in control.

- Simple and fast!

Don't forget to complete your profile to get maximum exposure and our system will find the best match for you!

Please consider that our moderators must review all imagery before we publish it to make sure it meets our community standards.

Have fun!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.41

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.41

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now