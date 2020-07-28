Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Demon's Dungeon for iOS

By Nakanishi,inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Nakanishi,inc.

[Game Introduction]

In the fellow a lot of demons, you will defeat the formidable enemy!

Strategy RPG that combines the left and command battle!

Collect demons with a variety of ability!

[Game Features]

- Cute demons will appear a lot!

- In the fellow a lot of demons, trying to make the strongest party!

- By combining demons,Increases skills that can be used with demons.

- Earning exp is easy with AUTO.

- Boss Battle is authentic command Battle!

- Artifacts (items) are also appeared more than 100!

- Daily 100 diamond gift!

[Rules]

- Earn coins in the minnow battle, you will raise the level of monsters

- In minnow battle , tap!tap!tap!

- Boss Battle is authentic command Battle! Making full use of skills and items of demons, it will defeat the formidable enemy

- You can be inherited skills by combining or of the same attributes.

- The boss drops items (artifacts) . Artifact has a powerful effect!

To clear a lot of the mission will collect the diamond

Pop-up ads will appear at regular time intervals.

You can remove the pop-up ads by the in-app billing.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.1

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Clash of Clans

Free
Build your village, raise a clan, and compete for victory in epic Clan Wars.
iOS
Clash of Clans

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Kingdom Rush HD

Free
One of the most engaging TD games we've played on an iPad.
iOS
Kingdom Rush HD

Catan Classic

$4.99
Compete with up to four players for most settlements.
iOS
Catan Classic

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now