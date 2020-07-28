[Game Introduction]

In the fellow a lot of demons, you will defeat the formidable enemy!

Strategy RPG that combines the left and command battle!

Collect demons with a variety of ability!

[Game Features]

- Cute demons will appear a lot!

- In the fellow a lot of demons, trying to make the strongest party!

- By combining demons,Increases skills that can be used with demons.

- Earning exp is easy with AUTO.

- Boss Battle is authentic command Battle!

- Artifacts (items) are also appeared more than 100!

- Daily 100 diamond gift!

[Rules]

- Earn coins in the minnow battle, you will raise the level of monsters

- In minnow battle , tap!tap!tap!

- Boss Battle is authentic command Battle! Making full use of skills and items of demons, it will defeat the formidable enemy

- You can be inherited skills by combining or of the same attributes.

- The boss drops items (artifacts) . Artifact has a powerful effect!

To clear a lot of the mission will collect the diamond

Pop-up ads will appear at regular time intervals.

You can remove the pop-up ads by the in-app billing.