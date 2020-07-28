Join or Sign In

Demon Slayer Anime HD Wallpaper | kimetsu noyaiba for Android

By ketchvood Free

Developer's Description

By ketchvood

Are you a kimetsu noyaiba Anime (demon slayer) biggest fan? Get this super realistic demon slayer anime wallpaper app for all seasons and set up your phone screen for free Become a really fan of kimetsu noyaiba anime with your favorite hero!!

Some of the popular Wallpapers:

-Kamado Tanjirou

-Kamado Nezuko

-Agatsuma Zenitsu

-Hashibira Inosuke

-Kochou Shinobu

-Tomioka Giyuu

-Tsuyuri Kanao

-Rengoku Kyoujurou

-Kanroji Mitsuri

-Tokitou Muichirou

Features

You can save any Anime wallpaper of kimetsu noyaiba in SD card or internal storage. You can set any Anime of kimetsu noyaiba wallpaper to your lock screen. You can add anime demon slayer wallpaper to your Favorite. You can preview the wallpaper of kimetsu noyaiba. Add more demon slayer skins 4k in future You can get all seasons wallpapers skins

Updated Daily

We'll be constantly designing new backdrops for you. This means new high quality anime wallpaper within the app every day.

DISCLAIMER:

This app is not officially endorsed. The information contained or used on this app is for general information purpose only. All content is copyrighted and or trademarked to their respective owners and use for this wallpaper app is included in the fair usage guidelines. This app is aimed solely for Fans and helps them find an easier way to organize images as their mobile wallpaper

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
