Delivery From The Pain is a survival-strategy game with a fantastic RPG storyline, it may take over 30 hours to unlock one ending if you are familiar with survival games.

Features

Unique doomsday experience with hidden game features.

Multiple endings full of mysteries and surprises. Which one is the truth?

A huge map with dangerous, attractive 3D urban buildings.

Lifelike NPCs with particular timelines and evocative story development.

Thought-provoking, consequential dialogue options.

An array of weapons and a unique sneak system that will provide hours of experimentation in combat and enjoyment of the game.

Study system and workshop that offer myriad strategic choices. Try and acquire the safest shelter right away!

Over ten kinds of zombies with specific skills and four ultimate boss monsters are waiting for you

iCloud sync support, no matter if you play on the iPhone or iPad, you won't lose your progress.

Support for Metal rendering to further enhance the performance!

About Challenge Mode

The core of the gameplay is to live longer in the game as the ultimate goal. The challenge mode uses large map scene, which can be used except for BOSS scenes and other scenes of NPCs.

In Professional difficulty, saving file will be deleted when the player failed. The challenge will be restarted. In Normal difficulty, saving file can be saved, and the save rule is the same as the game normal mode rule.

About New DLC

1.New Story: the story between Big Brother and Moira and explain lots of confuses you may have while playing main game.

2.New Pet: a dog named hamburger will join your fight with zombies, and he can be more energetic in toxic areas.

3. New game system: creative feeding system, training system and cooking system will offer you a brand-new survival adventure experience in the zombies world.

4.New Map: a new map of lumberyard will be added to offer you base survival food sources, you can hunt animals and get other materials like potatoes, medical herbs and wheat there.

5.New Character: a man who worked for Big Brother in Big Brother previous gang will appear in new DLC, you will know how can he survive in doomsday and you can trade with him too.

6.New Mode: you can get unlimited survival supply pack under assist mode when you want to have a quick understanding about the new story, if you are an experienced survival game player, you can try the survival mode with significant difficulty to challenge yourself.

7.New Cooking System: you can send gifts to Moira to get new surprise from her.

Story

In 201x, an anti-cancer research institute announced the discovery of the key to eternal life. In response to this breakthrough, Faith Energy Company concocted a vaccine-driven startup, the Human X Plan. However, the vaccine failed and all infected humans were turned into zombies. The area where you live has been severely affected. To uncover the conspiracy behind the Human X Plan, you have to explore and survive!

You will meet many survivors. Do you want to see them all survive to the end? At what cost? What secret was hidden in the abandoned tapes, newspapers, magazines and files that you find along your way? Can you figure out the password to unlock the hope of door?

We want to tell you

This game is our first 3D indie game, we started to develop this game since 2015, and we are lucky to expand team from 5 to 7 members. We've put a lot of effort into "Delivery from the Pain" but we think we can add much, much more!

New content updates will continue as we try to deliver a polished product that you can be a part of the development, growing with us & guiding "Delivery from the Pain" to potentially become a series.

We want all of your feedback, every idea, & each opinion to make "Delivery from the Pain" as sharp & complete as possible.

