Delicious Bed & Breakfast for iOS

By RealArcade Free

Developer's Description

By RealArcade

Fix up your very own Bed & Breakfast and become a five-star host!

Always wanted to run your own B&B? Find out about all the fun while you fix up an old mansion and turn it into a Bed & Breakfast. The grand opening is nearing and theres still so much to do. Let alone decorating the home and garden!

Together with Emily and the rest of the OMalley family, youll build, fix, farm and have a lot of fun! Enjoy their heart-warming adventures in your story book. Restore and decorate to your taste and get ready to welcome guests from all over the world. Soon, they will check in to your Guestbook for a stay to remember. Show your guests around, harvest homegrown goods and cook up seasonal specials. Get your farming game on and reap the fun!

Get ready for:

- A Delicious match 3 game, filled with homegrown goods and fine ingredients

- Crunchy power-ups to collect chestnuts, pick fruit, and harvest home-made honey

- Tasty boosters that weed out tricky blockers

- Gameplay that keeps you on the edge of your seat through hundreds of levels

- The fun combo of matching, decorating and farming

- The chance of a lifetime at building your very own Bed & Breakfast

- A peaceful mansion and piece of land to restore to its natural splendor

- Hundreds of decorative choices that make this place your own

- An upbeat journey full of lovely characters and memorable stories

- Fun match 3 puzzles and tasty fun guaranteed!

Delicious Bed & Breakfast is free to play with the option to buy in-app purchases.

Questions? Feedback? Loving the game?

Reach out to us via deliciousbnb@gamehouse.com

