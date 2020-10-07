Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Our app features
- Browse your favorite celebration restaurants menus!
- Delivery Tracking: Order and delivery tracking at your fingertips.
- Quick Reordering: Use the easy to use reordering system to get your favorite restaurant delivered faster!
- Schedule Deliveries: Advanced ordering allows you to schedule food deliveries when its most convenient for you.
- Address Book: Conveniently save your most frequently used delivery addresses.
- Conveniently pay via Credit Card.
Order Online from our App and get food at your door step.