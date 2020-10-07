Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Deli Delicias & Fresh for iOS

By MunchEm, Inc Free

Developer's Description

By MunchEm, Inc

Our app features

- Browse your favorite celebration restaurants menus!

- Delivery Tracking: Order and delivery tracking at your fingertips.

- Quick Reordering: Use the easy to use reordering system to get your favorite restaurant delivered faster!

- Schedule Deliveries: Advanced ordering allows you to schedule food deliveries when its most convenient for you.

- Address Book: Conveniently save your most frequently used delivery addresses.

- Conveniently pay via Credit Card.

Order Online from our App and get food at your door step.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Free
Order food online in Famous Pizzeria. It's so easy to use, fast and convenient.
iOS
Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now