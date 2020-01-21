Although Print Media is important but with the increasing trend of electronic and online media outlets and also it's constantly expanding impact on our social life we have launched this web news app for android. We strive to provide all kind of news directly on your cellphone by the means of this app.

The need of this app and the idea behind it is simple, to bring attention to the social economic and religious developments happening in the national arena and specially in the Indian capital Delhi. Our goal is to set ourselves apart from the common greedy media companies and to bring positive and healthy journalism to the people of our country.