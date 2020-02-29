Welcome to DelRossi's Cheesesteaks!
Your favorite Restaurant just went mobile and our app offers tons of great features.
Menu - Quickly browse over our entire menu to see which item you want to order.
Mobile Ordering - Securely place your order with our app today.
App Updates - App users only will be informed of specials & updates by receiving push notifications.
Thank you for choosing DelRossis Cheesesteaks. Review our app on the app store or share this app on Facebook to get $2 off your order!
Developed by
https://www.FranklinTrustMedia.com
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.