A Legend Was Born

DeeJays first opened its doors in 1980. Around that same time, the recipe for their legendary ribs was created. You know our ribs for their slow-cooked, rich, robust smoky wonderful-ness. They have become so famous that people come to visit us from all over the nation! Many of our other dishes have become almost as famous. Professional and amateur athletes alike find the taste and lean quality of our ribs to be unmatched in the region. Current and former Penguins, Steelers and Pirates know they can count on our ribs every time.

Tropical Paradise, Just Outside Weirton

Our 210 seat restaurant, with plenty of parking, is located just off Route 22 and Three Springs Drive in Weirton, West Virginia. But people drive from near and far to get their hands on our food and enjoy the tropical destination dcor of our restaurant.

Fresh Quality You Can Count On

Over the years, DeeJays Ribs and Grille has grown and our menu has grown too! Taking the same high quality standards and applying them to every entre we prepare, has helped us build a loyal following. Our customers are the best around.

Our People Matter

When you come to DeeJays BBQ Ribs and Grille, you know you will get a great meal, at a great price, escape to a tropical paradise, and be taken care of by some of the best in the business. Our employees tell us they love working here and we love having them too.

Great Community

As part of our Purpose, to have a positive influence on all who come in contact with DeeJays BBQ Ribs &Grille, we support a variety of programs that help to enrich our local communities. From partnering with neighborhood schools to special kids & family night events in our restaurant, we are committed to encouraging families to come together while enjoying great food.