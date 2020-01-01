"Decibel 2017" is an extremely useful noise/dB meter in your pocket. The world is a noisy place: cars, flight, talk and other sources produce lots of noise. Have you wondered how loud is under a fight or how quiet is your bedroom? "Decibel 2017 will help you answer all those right now.

GREAT FEATURES:

- Accurate measurements.

- Show the dB around you on a map.

- Display current, average and maximum values.

- Capture your dB info overlaid on photos and share it through social networks.

- Beautiful and attractive UI design

- Example to help you understand dB levels.

- Reset historical data at any time.