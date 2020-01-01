X

Decibel 2017 - Real-time Noise & dB Meter for iOS

"Decibel 2017" is an extremely useful noise/dB meter in your pocket. The world is a noisy place: cars, flight, talk and other sources produce lots of noise. Have you wondered how loud is under a fight or how quiet is your bedroom? "Decibel 2017 will help you answer all those right now.

GREAT FEATURES:

- Accurate measurements.

- Show the dB around you on a map.

- Display current, average and maximum values.

- Capture your dB info overlaid on photos and share it through social networks.

- Beautiful and attractive UI design

- Example to help you understand dB levels.

- Reset historical data at any time.

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

