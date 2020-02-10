Stop harassing collection calls and settle unpaid debts with SettleiTsoft

The free debt settlement App, and web-based debt negotiation platform, empowers consumers to combat predatory debt collection practices and stop harassing debt collection calls. This intuitive software encapsulates all aspects of the debt negotiation and debt settlement process in a unique automated and easily accessible online platform; making it simple to digitally interact, negotiate payment arrangements, and create settlement agreements for any delinquent debts, such as unsecured credit card debt, student debt and medical in a secure virtual environment.

NO MINIMUM DEBT AMOUNT REQUIRED

Conveniently negotiate repayment terms as well as debt settlement arrangements with your creditors or debt collectors for any debt amount. SettleiTsoft is designed to replace the traditional methods of debt resolution with a transparent and efficient debt negotiation software. This Patent Pending platform supports a highly secured private communication technology that includes real-time Chat between the negotiation parties (debtors and creditors). The system enables the debt negotiation process on the go through easy to use web portals and mobile applications. The user is always in control and both debtors and creditors may choose to accept, reject, or make counteroffers to settlement proposals.

MANAGE YOUR HOUSEHOLD BUDGET

Even if you dont need its innovative debt negotiation and debt settlement capabilities, SettleiTsoft provides powerful Financial Management tools that will help you take control of your financial life; allowing you to create a livable, realistic budget and plan the future for yourself and your entire household.

To learn more about all the softwares capabilities, visit www.settleitsoft.com and view the video How to Start Using SettleiTsoft. In addition, dozens of videos featuring a wide variety of financially-oriented topics are found in the software Knowledge Base and YouTube; allowing you to take full advantage of the SettleiTsoft experience.

STAY ON TOP OF YOUR SETTLEMENT PROCESS

Validate the accuracy of your unpaid debts and the correct creditors credentials.

Combat predatory and deceptive debt collection practices.

Protect yourself from fraudulent - debt settlement and debt collector - companies activities.

Stop annoying harassing calls; while opening a secure channel of communication to negotiate unpaid balances with your creditors.

Set up and manage account notifications, which inform you about actions regarding each settlement offer; track your settlement payments and digitally store your settlement agreements.

Review and accept offers customized to your financial needs.

Easily take control of your financial life

Available in several languages (English and Spanish initially), this innovative software platform also provides myriad debt relief alternatives to those consumers who simply want to control and better manage their personal finances.

The SettleiTsoft Team is committed to the ongoing improvement of this powerful debt settlement App and web-based debt negotiation platform, helping consumers alleviate stressful collection activities and achieve financial stability.

Welcome aboard!