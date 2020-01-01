X

Deathlingo.EXE : Simulation horror phone for Android

Developer's Description

A horror , narrative simulation game, all events occur on mobile phone screen

A voyeuristic experience that combines of point and click adventure games, found footage videos and fully realised phone apps.

Where you must piece together elements from the different applications, messages and pictures to progress. Scrolling through the phones content

Features:

- Multiple choices will lead to multiple outcomes and endings.

- Explore a fully real world through a simulated phone.

- Chat in the game with different people at the same time

- Solve the mystery using through popular phone apps.

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

