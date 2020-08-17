Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This is an Endless 2D Runner Mobile game. Players play as the Grim Reaper's daughter and collect souls for her father. Get as many souls you can and drop them off to the Skeleton Courier. Though beware obstacles like the Demon Thugs, pile of bones, and more. Also beware how many souls you collected. If you collect too many your bag will explode and you'll have to start collecting all over!