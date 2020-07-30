Join or Sign In

Death Calculator & Grave Editor for Android

By True Apps Free

Developer's Description

By True Apps

Death Date Calculator & Grave Editor App that calculates when you will die and gives Free Life Prediction and suggestion on the basis of your health status height weight and life style.

With the help of Death Date Calculator & Grave Editor App you will be able to fix an estimated date of your death.

You only have to give few basic data, e.g. birth date, your homeland and answer series of questions regarding your health state, lifestyle, habits or addictions.

Our advanced algorithm will estimate a year, a month and a day you may die, taking into consideration all given data.

In addition to the death date prediction, you will also get some statistics and tips regarding your life, eg. amount of days/minutes already lived, how many days/minutes you will still live for.

There are few basic following Parameters that app asks from users

Personal Details:

* Name

* Death of Birth

* Gender ( Male or Female)

* Country

Lifestyle Details:

* Smoker or Non-smoker or chain smoker

* Alcohol or sometimes or addict

* Job Nature (Desk job or Physical or Hard work)

* Workout

Having a forecast of your death date you will be able to create your own grave. We give you the choice of different graves.

Choose by yourself if your dream grave will be made of granite, marble or sandstone.

When headstone is ready, You can also share on social media or chat messengers such as Facebook Whatsapp twitter hike etc.

This app has been created only for entertainment purpose. Your death date will be calculated using computer algorithm and please dont treat it seriously.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
