Dean's Pizza for Android

By HungerRush Free

Developer's Description

By HungerRush

It all starts with the freshest ingredients and at Deans Pizza we pride ourselves in using the very best. Our dough is prepared fresh each day so that our pizzas have a delicious foundation to start with. This same attention to detail is taken in our preparation of all of our products. From our fresh baked bread for our sandwiches and breadsticks to our special blend of herbs for our sauce and our own special recipe for our BBQ sauce. We do not skimp and only order quality meats and fresh vegetables to make sure each and every pizza is up to the highest of standards.

Now you can browse our menu and securely place your order from your mobile device! Download and get started today!

What's new in version 3.0.0

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 3.0.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
