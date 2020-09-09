Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Deadpool's Head for Android

By Hasbro Free

Developer's Description

By Hasbro

Hey Bob, DON'T download this App unless you have the Marvel Legends Deadpools Head Premium Interactive Head - Duh!

ITS, LIKE, SO PREMIUM, YOU GUYS: Have you ever wanted to control a piece of me, Deadpool? Now you can, you lucky stiff. This Deadpool's Head App allows you to interact with the Marvel Legends Deadpools Head Premium Interactive Head. And it is your ticket to nerd supremacy!

APP ENHANCED FOR YOUR PLEASURE: Using my free app (thats right, no excuses) you can get me to do and say a bunch of [CENSORED], jokes, pranks, and insults! (App in English only)

THE SUITS TOLD ME TO TELL YOU THERE ARE OVER 600 SOUNDS AND PHRASES (in English only): Its important for you to know that Deadpools Head talks a lot, unlike what happened in that movie we absolutely cant reference by name. You know the one

LETS INTERACT, BABY: With all these amaaaaazing features, I bet you cant wait to download the App and start interacting!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now