Hey Bob, DON'T download this App unless you have the Marvel Legends Deadpools Head Premium Interactive Head - Duh!

ITS, LIKE, SO PREMIUM, YOU GUYS: Have you ever wanted to control a piece of me, Deadpool? Now you can, you lucky stiff. This Deadpool's Head App allows you to interact with the Marvel Legends Deadpools Head Premium Interactive Head. And it is your ticket to nerd supremacy!

APP ENHANCED FOR YOUR PLEASURE: Using my free app (thats right, no excuses) you can get me to do and say a bunch of [CENSORED], jokes, pranks, and insults! (App in English only)

THE SUITS TOLD ME TO TELL YOU THERE ARE OVER 600 SOUNDS AND PHRASES (in English only): Its important for you to know that Deadpools Head talks a lot, unlike what happened in that movie we absolutely cant reference by name. You know the one

LETS INTERACT, BABY: With all these amaaaaazing features, I bet you cant wait to download the App and start interacting!