Where is the hope of life when the zombie virus strikes?
Step into the world of crisis and look for the lost Special Operations Team members!
Complete tasks, achieve achievements, step by step strengthen the strength of the team!
Take back lost land with paratroopers, dig buried treasures, and acquire powerful equipment!
The end of the world, the order collapsed, but you are not fighting alone, quickly enter the game to find your team!
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.