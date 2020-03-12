Stand on the knifes edge between risk and reward. The turn of a single card can win bags of treasure or lose it all in this simple and strategic game of chance and skill.

Every card you draw could be your last, but the right mix of wit and courage wins the booty.

Creative card game that starts out simple and layers on the strategy

If you're after a polished and fun card game, this should be your first port of call.

baller x-treme (that is a compliment)

Youre not just getting a nifty card game; youre getting a long steady feed of new ways to play.

Best New Games and What Were Playing

Dead Mans Draw combines luck and strategy in a simple card-drawing format. Pulling the wrong card could bust your entire hand, but choosing the right target for a cannon blast or following a treasure map to the best destination can turn the tides in your favor more than any blind luck ever could.

Draw if you dare!

Easy to learn, challenging to master

Chain together card combos to rack up points

Win gold and unlock new treasures

Exploit unique powers granted by mystic jewels

Earn special rewards with high scores

Test your skills in 50+ distinct tournaments, with more to come

