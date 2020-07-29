Join or Sign In

Ddays - Potluck & Garden Party for iOS

By Amd Ka Free

Developer's Description

By Amd Ka

Thousands of people use Ddays to plan potlucks, garden parties, birthdays, trips, weddings, bachelorette parties, baby showers, pyjama parties or barbecues easily in one place.

Instead of text messaging back and forth with your friends to organize together, use Ddays to save time.

It gathers everything you need in one app: Polls, todo lists, grocery lists, budget management, bill splitting and many other cool things.

A few things you can organize better with Ddays:

* All sorts of potlucks: potluck dinner, potluck supper, potluck party.

Make wise lists of food in order to avoid duplicating foods and being able to enjoy various meals

* Birthday party: Invite your friends, make polls to vote for the best location, list the contributions to buy a gift, share photos.

* Garden party: Make grocery lists to not forget anything, communicate the date and the location, take and gather pictures during the event.

* Contiki Travel / Road trip: List what you need to carry away, communicate the itinerary, vote for anything concerning the trip, split your travel expenses.

* Bachelorette Party: Share ideas, create todo lists and assign tasks, chat with the other participants, establish a program and manage the budget.

* Party: Make grocery lists to not forget anything, communicate the date and the location, take and gather pictures during the event.

* Wedding: Make guest lists, manage your tasks with your friends & family, manage your budget.

Save time with Ddays !

Wether you are an event planner, a weeding planner or simply someone who wants to plan events better, Ddays is for you!

We love to read you, lets comment and rate !

If you encounter problems, please contact us at contact@ddaysapp.com

Thank you for your support

What's new in version 1.5

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

