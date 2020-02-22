X

Day & Night Med Trip for iOS

By Sobrio, LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Sobrio, LLC

Welcome to the new Day and Night Medical Transportation Trip Manager app - an easy and convenient way to schedule all of your non-emergency transportation needs.

With our new Trip Manager app, you can request same day transportation (if applicable), without having to call our Dispatch center.

Reserve your ride with your insurance or credit card in the new Trip Manager app. It's fast and easy! Medical transport made easy with Day & Night Medical Transportation.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.12.0

General

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020
Version 2.12.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
iOS
Google Earth

Lyft

Free
Split the cost of a ride with friends.
iOS
Lyft

Uber

Free
Get a reliable ride in minutes.
iOS
Uber

Airbnb

Free
Access unique homes, experiences, and places around the world.
iOS
Airbnb

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping