Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Davis & Elkins for iOS

By Davis & Elkins College Free

Developer's Description

By Davis & Elkins College

Discover more about what it's like to be a student at Davis & Elkins!

The Davis & Elkins app is built specifically for prospective students to learn more about what their experience could look like at D&E. Download the app to:

- Learn about student life and organizations on campus

- Get in depth information about the academic program you are considering

- Message your counselor and other members of the admissions team

- Explore what sets D&E apart, and makes it the perfect choice for you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.11.1173

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 2.11.1173

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now