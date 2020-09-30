Sign in to add and modify your software
Discover more about what it's like to be a student at Davis & Elkins!
The Davis & Elkins app is built specifically for prospective students to learn more about what their experience could look like at D&E. Download the app to:
- Learn about student life and organizations on campus
- Get in depth information about the academic program you are considering
- Message your counselor and other members of the admissions team
- Explore what sets D&E apart, and makes it the perfect choice for you!