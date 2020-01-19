The Davids Barbershop App is a mobile system where users can schedule appointments with shop barbers, make payments for services, and keep up with the latest shop news. With the Davids Barbershop App, users can see the barbers portfolios and availability to schedule, reschedule, or cancel appointments. Customers will, also, be able to make credit or debit card payments in a simple and secure way through the App. In addition to scheduling appointments, users can stay connected to what is happening in the shop. The Apps Feed will display information for special events hosted in the shop; business hours or closings; as well as the latest hair trends, styles made, and products used by the barbers."