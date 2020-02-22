** IMPORTANT NOTE: this app is NOT a game, this is a combat calculator/simulator. There is no board, there are no pieces, there is no gameplay! **

This app is only for you if you play the board game Axis and Allies. It's a battle calculator to help you determine which battles you will win.

Please visit http://aasim.freezingblue.com for more information. This sim is very similar to the web version.

To use, fill in the number of units on the attacking side and defending side. Then press Run Sim and the calculator will tell you the odds of you winning the battle.

Conforms to Rules

* Original Rules

* Revised Rules

* 50th Anniversary Rules

* 1940 Rules

* 1942 Rules

* 1914 Rules

Sim Options

* Order of Loss

* Low Luck

* Must Take Territory

* Heavy Bombers

* Super Submarines

* Jet Fighters

* Radar

* Advanced Artillery

* Anti Aircraft Guns

Includes 3 Battle Modes

* Land Battle

* Amphibious Assault

* Sea Battle

The AXIS & ALLIES game and its associated trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of Hasbro, Inc. and Wizards of the Coast LLC. This application is neither endorsed nor sponsored by Hasbro or Wizards of the Coast, and the developer of this application is not affiliated with either company.