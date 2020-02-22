X

David Skelly's AXIS & ALLIES Calculator for iOS

By David Skelly $2.99

Developer's Description

By David Skelly

** IMPORTANT NOTE: this app is NOT a game, this is a combat calculator/simulator. There is no board, there are no pieces, there is no gameplay! **

This app is only for you if you play the board game Axis and Allies. It's a battle calculator to help you determine which battles you will win.

Please visit http://aasim.freezingblue.com for more information. This sim is very similar to the web version.

To use, fill in the number of units on the attacking side and defending side. Then press Run Sim and the calculator will tell you the odds of you winning the battle.

Conforms to Rules

* Original Rules

* Revised Rules

* 50th Anniversary Rules

* 1940 Rules

* 1942 Rules

* 1914 Rules

Sim Options

* Order of Loss

* Low Luck

* Must Take Territory

* Heavy Bombers

* Super Submarines

* Jet Fighters

* Radar

* Advanced Artillery

* Anti Aircraft Guns

Includes 3 Battle Modes

* Land Battle

* Amphibious Assault

* Sea Battle

The AXIS & ALLIES game and its associated trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of Hasbro, Inc. and Wizards of the Coast LLC. This application is neither endorsed nor sponsored by Hasbro or Wizards of the Coast, and the developer of this application is not affiliated with either company.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping