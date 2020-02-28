X

Date & Age Calculator for iOS

By Ramesh Batra Free

Developer's Description

By Ramesh Batra

Struggling to calculate Number of Days , Weeks , years, Month between two given Dates.

Concern about leap Year Calculation? Verify your own Calculation Instantly

Our Days Calculator App will make the Calculations simple for you and you will never struggle for doing the Days/ date Calculation .

How to use the App .

1) Simply select the future / Past date and you will find the Answer immediately .

2) if you want to find number of days between two given Dates then that calculation is also made simple with our App . Just select the between dates navigation option at the Top and put the initial and next Date, the calculation will be done instantly for you .

Features of App

1) Free to Use

2) Date Calculation made simpler

3) Between dates calculation

4) Leap year considered while doing Calculations.

5) Developer Support , if you want to Add some new features or feedback, simply email us we will try to incorporate the new features.

This is a Free to use Application .

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release February 28, 2020
Date Added February 28, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

