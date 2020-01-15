X

Darza's Dominion for Android

By Ripple Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Ripple Studio

Enter the Dominion and fight for your life with hundreds of other players in this fast paced rogue-like cooperative bullet-hell shooter! Take on the role of 7 different classes and together with your companions use their unique abilities to traverse and conquer the lands that were once left dormant and peaceful, that is until the power of an angry god scattered dangerous creatures across the beautiful landscapes in an attempt to clear you out! Don't take this sitting down, or do! Play anywhere with your friends today and take back the dominion!

What Can You Expect?

Fast paced gameplay

Unique character classes

Multiple dungeons with different mechanics

Intense boss fights

Dozens of players by your side at any time

A vibrant player-based economy

Please Remember!

Darzas Dominion is a completely free game, but to keep the game running In-App Purchases are available to compensate for the costs of maintaining a steady stream of content and running the game servers. These purchases will offer quality of life or cosmetic bonuses such as:

Small pet companions to follow your character around

Skins to make your character look unique

Bonus character slots so you dont have to kill your current character to experience a different class

Extra vaults to store more loot!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.6

General

Release January 15, 2020
Date Added January 15, 2020
Version 2.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 26
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

Related Apps

Roblox

Free
Take action, interact, and succeed in the breathtaking, cross-platform, 3D gamer-built reality.
Android
Roblox

Pokemon GO

Free
Connect with other Trainers, discover and capture amazing Pokemon all around you.
Android
Pokemon GO

The Walking Dead: Season One

Free
Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated.
Android
The Walking Dead: Season One

Stranger Things: The Game

Free
Join Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure.
Android
Stranger Things: The Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping