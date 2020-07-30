Nestled in the heart of Lancashire, Darwen Bars & Leisure is a company comprising of multiple venues, each offering a unique experience with exclusive deals and offers within the hospitality industry.When it comes to dining, locally sourced ingredients across all venues ensure our meals are up to the highest standard. whether you're ordering a stone baked, woodfired pizza, hearty home made meals or light lunch of small plates and tapas, you know where to dine.If watching the action unfold in front of you, with the biggest football, rugby and sports events (or what ever tickles your pickle) with an ice cold draught lager, real ale or even a cheeky cocktail then we have you covered.Between all of our venues we're proud to host a huge range of entertainment. Including live artists, karaoke, quizzes, comedy and much more. Keeping the party going late into the night with our resident DJ's and exclusive events. For fans of indie or disco, house or cheesy 80's we guarantee to make your experience unforgettable.