Darth's Marvy Wind Waker Guide for Android

By Darthpwnzorz Free

Developer's Description

By Darthpwnzorz

A colorful, information packed companion to one of the best games ever made, this is the Zelda guide you've been looking for! This guide is completely free and has no ads. If you want to contribute to the project, visit the Donate page in the app.

- No ads

- Information for both the original Gamecube version and the HD Wii U version

- Collectibles, including Heart Pieces, Treasure Charts, Bottles, Special Charts, and more!

- Straightforward, easy to follow walkthrough for each step throughout the game

- Complete with tap-to-expand screenshots for each walkthrough entry

- Completely self-contained: absolutely NO content links to websites

- Bad puns

All trademarks are owned by the publisher of the original game. None of the developers or publishers are affiliated in any way with that aforementioned publisher. All content is presented for the purposes of education and commentary.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
