Darlington County Sheriff's Office provides vigilant Law Enforcement Services in partnership with the Citizens and Communities in Darlington County.
The purpose of this App is to help Darlington County Sheriff's Office collaborate with its community to prevent crime, promote safety and enhance the quality of life.
Use our App to:
Receive alerts via push notifications
Report a tip or suspicious activity
View our gallery
Connect through social media
and more!
