X

Darlington County Sheriff's for Android

By Applied Webology FL Free

Developer's Description

By Applied Webology FL

Darlington County Sheriff's Office provides vigilant Law Enforcement Services in partnership with the Citizens and Communities in Darlington County.

The purpose of this App is to help Darlington County Sheriff's Office collaborate with its community to prevent crime, promote safety and enhance the quality of life.

Use our App to:

Receive alerts via push notifications

Report a tip or suspicious activity

View our gallery

Connect through social media

and more!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Free
Experience fast and smooth web browsing.
Android
UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping