Dark Walls - AMOLED/OLED Wallpapers for Android

By ZAR Free

Developer's Description

By ZAR

Black/Dark/AMOLED wallpapers do save battery a lot. So why late, download our app and save your phone battery now.

Looking for super dark wallpapers for your High-end Smarthphone OLED/AMOLED panel?

Than this application is for you.

It contains more than 300+ OLED/AMOLED/DARK wallpapers collected from different sources.

Daily updates of free and awesome Wallpapers

The free App provides thousands of Wallpapers and Backgrounds to make your screen unique and elegant

Simple Design, UI with faster access and greater performance

Frequent updates which keep your screen stunning with the new Wallpapers and Backgrounds you have ever seen...

Are you looking for a Black wallpaper app or dark backgrounds, black images, or black and white wallpaper ? so this app is for you

Dark Walls provide you best high quality 4K Amoled wallpapers suits best on smartphones having Amoled/OLED displays. We always try to provide you best quality 4k wallpapers. Its our true promise that you will never regret installing AmoledPix.

"The Best Part of Dark Walls is we Add Wallpapers Daily, So that you Phone will always stay Fresh"

Features:

New wallpapers daily

True DARK wallpapers

Simple UI

Fancy a black phone wallpaper

Super-fast & lightweight app

Daily updates

All wallpapers are suitable for HD, QHD and 4K resolution mobile phones

Easy to Navigate

Option to apply lock screen wallpapers or home screen wallpapers

Safe and Secure

and much more...

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

