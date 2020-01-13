X

[Dark Mode] Cute Kraken theme for EMUI 5/8 for Android

By Aurel Free

Developer's Description

By Aurel

This theme made for Huawei and Honor users,

who want a dark UI, because the stock black is too dark, and the stock white theme is not good for battery on AMOLED devices...

Check my other themes too!

Features:

- Themed all system applications

- Themed Google Chrome

- Themed Viber

- 4000+ themed icons (H2O)

- Dynamic calendar, weather and clock icons

- Notch support

- Centered clock lockscreen with notification support

- Google AvarageSans fonts

If you found any glitch/bug feel free to contact me, and report this.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4

General

Release January 13, 2020
Date Added January 13, 2020
Version 4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

