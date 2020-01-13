This theme made for Huawei and Honor users,
who want a dark UI, because the stock black is too dark, and the stock white theme is not good for battery on AMOLED devices...
Check my other themes too!
Features:
- Themed all system applications
- Themed Google Chrome
- Themed Viber
- 4000+ themed icons (H2O)
- Dynamic calendar, weather and clock icons
- Notch support
- Centered clock lockscreen with notification support
- Google AvarageSans fonts
If you found any glitch/bug feel free to contact me, and report this.
