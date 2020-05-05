Join or Sign In

Dangerous Adventure - A fun & addictive puzzle matching game for iOS

By Xuanfei Chen Free

Developer's Description

By Xuanfei Chen

= = = = new interface hits! More fun, more refreshed!

= = = = elimination of classic game!

Classic style, easy to fit more changes

Colour is gorgeous, pure and lovely

Carefully designed levels, the easier, it's hard to let go

Sound cheerful, rich and colorful game changes

Without networking single can also enjoy the pleasure of fingertips anytime and anywhere

Justice mercenary big elimination will be your daily entertainment, parent-child interaction in the best company. Slide your finger, you can enjoy, let you fondle admiringly.

Recently come up to a lot of dungeons monster, you are a mercenary group's head, do you want to lead your mercenary group justice destroy the monster, destroy the monster gain money can be used to upgrade their weapons. Can also upgrade attributes for your mercenary group members well, hurry to challenge the characteristics of eliminating the game!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

