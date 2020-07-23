Join or Sign In

Dando - Short Video App | Made in India for Android

By Dando India Free

Developer's Description

By Dando India

Dando - Short Video App from Tamil Nadu, India. It is designed for people to showcase their innovative videos inline with our theme of light humor. It provides an easy and seamless interface for users to create, edit and share their videos, and at the same time browse through a library of top videos across the globe.

A Short Video Social Community

Dando - Short Video App is a global video community powered by music. Whether its dance, free-style or performance, creators are encouraged to let their imagination run wild and set their expressions free. Designed for the global creators, Dando allows users to quickly and easily create unique short videos to share with friends and the world. Dando is the new cultural benchmark for global creators. We strive to empower more creative minds to be part of the content revolution.

Dando - Dance do, Dance karo, Dance pannu !!

Made in India. Real Indians, Real Videos.

Get inspired and entertained by watching millions of videos by a global community of creators

Dance, Comedy, Vlog, Food, Sports, DIY, Animals, and everything in between. Discover videos from endless categories.

Browse through the feed on Dando App, Search your favourite videos, get creative and share with your friends and family Instantly.

On Dando, you can create profile, upload videos, follow power creators, like videos and share videos in one click.

Celebrity live videos

Entertainment shows

Classic videos

Video songs

WhatsApp Status

Download and share

Become a star by sharing awesome, quirky and fun videos you like with your friends and family through WhatsApp or Facebook

Your friends can still watch the video from the shared link, even if they dont have the app!

Create

Show your talent to everyone. Upload your videos in any language to get famous.

Build your profile and get more followers!

Follow

You can follow for favorites and never miss an update from them.

Watch the best, handpicked videos from other users and discover more interesting profiles to follow

Build your own profile by uploading cool videos with which youll get more followers!

Reach Us

Dando can only get better with help from you! If you have bugs to report or feedback to improve the app, or even if you just want to say Hi, please email us at feedback@dando.app

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 1.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
