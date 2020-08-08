Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Dance/USA Virtual Conference for Android

By Guidebook Free

Developer's Description

By Guidebook

The Dance/USA Virtual Conference app allows you to view schedules, explore speakers, and

network with other attendees! Curate your own personal virtual experience with our 2020

Virtual Conference app.

About

The Dance/USA Annual Conference is an invigorating gathering of dance professionals united by their interests in advancing dance and celebrating the joy of movement. This year, Dance/USA will convert their in-person gathering to a 3-day virtual experience. The 2020 Virtual Conference will include a series of six webinars and three pre-

recorded movement classes. Council and Affinity Group meetings, Dance Business Bootcamp, Archives, Dance/USA Fellowships to Artists, and other sessions will be taking place virtually

throughout the month of June.

Now more than ever, we must do whatever is necessary to gather and unite the dance

professionals of our nation. To discuss and discover, reflect and reimagine, and exchange ways to repair and rebuild our field. We have an opportunity to render the changes we have always wanted to implement and progress our field to new heights.

The Dance/USA Virtual Conference serves as a means to convene in this time of unprecedented

challenges. Together, attendees will discover innovative approaches to shared problems, share

and access new resources and strengthen relationships among fellow dance professionals.

Reconceptualized, the Annual Conference turned virtual will still allow one to invest in themselves, their organization, and the future of dance; signing off ready to impact the dance world with new ideas, fresh ways of thinking, and more confidence in ones work.

All People Welcome

Dance/USA is dedicated to making all members of the dance community feel welcome and safe during the Virtual Conference. Dance/USA strives to ensure that individuals with disabilities can access all virtual resources and that these resources are ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.

Code of Conduct

Dance/USA is dedicated to making all members of the dance community feel welcome and safe during our virtual convening. Dance/USA is committed to honoring, nurturing, and advancing dance through the lens of diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity in all aspects of its programming, services, and organization. We encourage dance makers attending Dance/USA events and programs to be sensitive to and aware of issues of equity, inclusion, and diversity.

We are dedicated to providing a safe and harassment-free experience for ALL involved in the

Dance/USA Virtual Conference. Harassment or offensive behavior (which may include slurs, epithets, sexual advances, discrimination, demeaning comments, exclusion from participation,

comments on appearance or disability, threats) will not be tolerated. If you find yourself in a situation where you feel your safety is at risk, or you bear witness to unacceptable behavior, please immediately email annualconference@danceusa.org. Dance/USA will investigate all incidents reported with discretion, confidentiality, and urgency. Dance/USA reserves the right to revoke, without refund, access to the Virtual Conference and/or Dance/USA membership.

We invite you to participate in the Virtual Conference with open-mindedness, professional

integrity, honesty, curiosity, and respect.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2020.1

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 2020.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now